Kepos Capital LP Takes Position in Vail Resorts, Inc. (MTN)

Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 11,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,151,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in Vail Resorts by 144.3% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in Vail Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at $122,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Vail Resorts by 56.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vail Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vail Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at $206,000. Institutional investors own 95.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MTN opened at $279.18 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.38 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $200.68 and a fifty-two week high of $302.76.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 28th. The company reported ($2.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.26) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $211.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.60 million. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 14.43% and a net margin of 18.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.43) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 7.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Vail Resorts news, Director Peter A. Vaughn sold 400 shares of Vail Resorts stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.59, for a total value of $101,836.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Kirsten A. Lynch sold 9,078 shares of Vail Resorts stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.06, for a total value of $2,388,058.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,112,661.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MTN has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Vail Resorts from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 1st. Macquarie downgraded Vail Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $300.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank upgraded Vail Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 29th. ValuEngine downgraded Vail Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vail Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $293.11.

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 11 mountain resorts, including Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, and Beaver Creek resorts in Colorado; Park City resort in Utah; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Whistler Blackcomb in Canada; Stowe Mountain resort in Vermont; and Perisher in Australia, as well as 3 urban ski areas, such as Wilmot Mountain in Wisconsin, Afton Alps in Minnesota, and Mount Brighton in Michigan.

