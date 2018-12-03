Kforce Inc. (KFRC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $352.18 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) will post $352.18 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Kforce’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $351.18 million and the highest is $353.10 million. Kforce posted sales of $342.59 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kforce will report full-year sales of $1.41 billion for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.47 billion to $1.51 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Kforce.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $355.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $356.89 million. Kforce had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 36.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Kforce in a research note on Friday, August 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub cut shares of Kforce from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Kforce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kforce presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.40.

In other news, Director Richard M. Cocchiaro sold 11,912 shares of Kforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.55, for a total value of $506,855.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ralph Struzziero sold 3,000 shares of Kforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.55, for a total transaction of $118,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,642,709.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,972 shares of company stock valued at $1,712,546 in the last quarter. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Kforce by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,262,431 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $85,067,000 after purchasing an additional 157,652 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Kforce by 562.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 410,861 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,448,000 after purchasing an additional 348,886 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Kforce by 68.4% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 578,423 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,749,000 after purchasing an additional 234,919 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in Kforce by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 84,039 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,160,000 after purchasing an additional 3,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Kforce in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,333,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.33% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ KFRC traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $31.87. 136,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 190,350. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $826.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.30 and a beta of 1.74. Kforce has a 1-year low of $23.80 and a 1-year high of $43.51.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 7th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 6th. Kforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.86%.

About Kforce

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Technology (Tech), Finance and Accounting (FA), and Government Solutions (GS) segments. The Tech segment provides temporary staffing and permanent placement services to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, project management, enterprise data management, business intelligence, artificial intelligence, machine learning, network architecture, and security.

