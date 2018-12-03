Kilroy Realty Corp (KRC) Receives $78.57 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Kilroy Realty Corp (NYSE:KRC) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $78.57.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KRC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Kilroy Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kilroy Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 27th. Bank of America raised shares of Kilroy Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Kilroy Realty from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. They set a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:KRC traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $70.53. 347,074 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 549,119. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Kilroy Realty has a 52-week low of $62.91 and a 52-week high of $77.73. The firm has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.66.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. Kilroy Realty had a return on equity of 3.16% and a net margin of 17.26%. The business had revenue of $186.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.32 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kilroy Realty will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Kilroy Realty by 3.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,721,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,055,385,000 after buying an additional 522,383 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Kilroy Realty by 0.3% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 406,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,165,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new position in Kilroy Realty during the third quarter worth $11,301,000. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC acquired a new position in Kilroy Realty during the third quarter worth $153,000. Finally, Adelante Capital Management LLC increased its position in Kilroy Realty by 3.7% during the third quarter. Adelante Capital Management LLC now owns 774,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,513,000 after buying an additional 27,539 shares during the last quarter.

Kilroy Realty Company Profile

Kilroy Realty Corporation (KRC), a publicly traded real estate investment trust and member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index, is one of the West Coast's premier landlords. The company has over 70 years of experience developing, acquiring and managing office and mixed-use real estate assets. The company provides physical work environments that foster creativity and productivity and serves a broad roster of dynamic, innovation-driven tenants, including technology, entertainment, digital media and health care companies.

