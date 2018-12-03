Kingfisher Capital LLC Purchases 176 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (ILMN)

Kingfisher Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,653 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Illumina comprises about 1.7% of Kingfisher Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Kingfisher Capital LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $3,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ILMN. Waterstone Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Illumina by 88.1% during the 3rd quarter. Waterstone Capital Management L.P. now owns 19,111 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $7,015,000 after acquiring an additional 8,950 shares in the last quarter. Kepos Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Illumina by 394.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 12,037 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $4,418,000 after acquiring an additional 9,603 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Illumina during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,834,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illumina during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $664,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Illumina during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $226,000. 88.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Illumina alerts:

ILMN opened at $337.50 on Monday. Illumina, Inc. has a 12-month low of $207.51 and a 12-month high of $372.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.46. The firm has a market cap of $49.61 billion, a PE ratio of 84.38, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.08.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The life sciences company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $853.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $825.65 million. Illumina had a return on equity of 27.10% and a net margin of 21.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 5.75 EPS for the current year.

In other Illumina news, SVP Mostafa Ronaghi sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.07, for a total value of $3,470,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 80,805 shares in the company, valued at $28,044,991.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Omead Ostadan sold 644 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.74, for a total value of $197,540.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,827,112.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,708 shares of company stock valued at $23,320,362 over the last 90 days. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ILMN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Barclays boosted their target price on Illumina from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. BidaskClub downgraded Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Illumina to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Illumina from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $330.94.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Kingfisher Capital LLC Purchases 176 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (ILMN)” was reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/03/kingfisher-capital-llc-purchases-176-shares-of-illumina-inc-ilmn.html.

About Illumina

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic analysis. The company operates in two segments, Core Illumina and Consolidated VIEs. It offers sequencing by synthesis technology that provides researchers with various applications and the ability to sequence mammalian genomes; and arrays for a range of deoxyribonucleic acid and RNA analysis applications, including single nucleotide polymorphism genotyping, copy number variations analysis, gene expression analysis, and methylation analysis, as well as allow the detection of known genetic markers on a single array.

See Also: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.