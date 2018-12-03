KINGSPAN GRP PL/ADR (KGSPY) Downgraded by Deutsche Bank

KINGSPAN GRP PL/ADR (OTCMKTS:KGSPY) was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank raised KINGSPAN GRP PL/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 23rd.

OTCMKTS:KGSPY opened at $41.92 on Monday. KINGSPAN GRP PL/ADR has a 1-year low of $41.35 and a 1-year high of $50.80.

About KINGSPAN GRP PL/ADR

Kingspan Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions for the construction sector in Mainland Europe, the United Kingdom, the Americas, the Republic of Ireland, and internationally. It operates through five divisions: Insulated Panels, Insulation Boards, Access Floors, Environmental, and Light & Air.

