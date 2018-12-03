Kirby Co. (KEX) Position Boosted by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) by 1.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 145,632 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,957 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kirby were worth $11,978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KEX. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in Kirby by 87.1% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,700,947 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $468,902,000 after buying an additional 2,653,183 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Kirby by 90.8% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 797,270 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $66,652,000 after purchasing an additional 379,470 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Kirby by 124.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 528,341 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $44,169,000 after purchasing an additional 293,152 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kirby by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,131,916 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $175,350,000 after purchasing an additional 185,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kirby by 394.9% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 173,981 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $14,545,000 after purchasing an additional 138,823 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Kirby alerts:

NYSE:KEX opened at $76.34 on Monday. Kirby Co. has a twelve month low of $62.45 and a twelve month high of $94.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of 37.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.99.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The shipping company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.06. Kirby had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 5.05%. The company had revenue of $704.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $780.20 million. Equities research analysts expect that Kirby Co. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Kirby news, VP Amy D. Husted sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.79, for a total transaction of $89,748.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,140,248.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on KEX shares. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of Kirby from $91.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kirby from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kirby from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.25.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US and international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/03/kirby-co-kex-position-boosted-by-mutual-of-america-capital-management-llc.html.

About Kirby

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. It operates in two segments, Marine Transportation and Distribution and Services. The Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products, as well as operates tank barges throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

See Also: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX).

Receive News & Ratings for Kirby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.