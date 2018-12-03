Kite Lake Capital Management UK LLP Invests $11.85 Million in Dell Technologies Inc (DVMT)

Kite Lake Capital Management UK LLP bought a new position in Dell Technologies Inc (NYSE:DVMT) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 122,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,848,000. Dell Technologies comprises about 3.6% of Kite Lake Capital Management UK LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dell Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $110,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Dell Technologies by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,000 after buying an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Dell Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Dell Technologies by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 60,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,134,000 after buying an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCW Group Inc. lifted its position in Dell Technologies by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 71,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,055,000 after buying an additional 8,700 shares in the last quarter. 22.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DVMT shares. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 16th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Dell Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Dell Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.00.

Shares of DVMT opened at $105.48 on Monday. Dell Technologies Inc has a 12 month low of $64.96 and a 12 month high of $107.22. The firm has a market cap of $81.02 billion, a PE ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DVMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 29th. The company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.32. Dell Technologies had a negative net margin of 2.84% and a positive return on equity of 30.92%. The company had revenue of $22.48 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports information technology (IT) products and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Client Solutions Group (CSG), Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), and VMware. The CSG segment offers hardware, such as desktop personal computers, notebooks, and workstations; and branded peripherals, including monitors and projectors; third-party software and peripherals; and attached software, peripherals, and services comprising support and deployment, configuration, and extended warranty services.

