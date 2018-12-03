Klondike Gold (KG) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.18

Shares of Klondike Gold Corp. (CVE:KG) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.18 and last traded at C$0.20, with a volume of 89865 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.19.
About Klondike Gold (CVE:KG)
Klondike Gold Corp., a resource exploration company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold. It focuses on the exploration and development of its Yukon gold projects located in Dawson City covering a 553 square kilometers of hard rock and 20 square kilometers of placer claims, including McKinnon Creek.
Featured Article: Technical Analysis
Receive News & Ratings for Klondike Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Klondike Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.