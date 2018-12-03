KLX Energy Services (KLXE) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

KLX Energy Services (NASDAQ:KLXE) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, December 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ KLXE opened at $20.19 on Monday. KLX Energy Services has a 1-year low of $19.62 and a 1-year high of $36.13.

In other KLX Energy Services news, Director John T. Collins acquired 10,000 shares of KLX Energy Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.56 per share, for a total transaction of $295,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Gary J. Roberts acquired 83,375 shares of KLX Energy Services stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $31.26 per share, with a total value of $2,606,302.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on KLXE shares. Gabelli started coverage on shares of KLX Energy Services in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of KLX Energy Services from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 27th.

About KLX Energy Services

KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc provides completion, intervention, and production services and products to the onshore oil and gas producing regions of the United States. The company offers technical services, and related tools and equipment to companies engaged in the exploration and development of North American onshore conventional and unconventional oil and natural gas reserves.

