Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (KNX) Holdings Raised by Redmond Asset Management LLC

Redmond Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (NYSE:KNX) by 222.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 197,725 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 136,419 shares during the period. Knight-Swift Transportation comprises about 2.7% of Redmond Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Redmond Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Knight-Swift Transportation worth $6,818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 529.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,946,041 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $342,939,000 after buying an additional 8,364,913 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the third quarter worth about $81,221,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the third quarter worth about $51,003,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 1,681.1% in the second quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 1,104,298 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $42,195,000 after buying an additional 1,042,298 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 28.3% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 4,297,340 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $164,202,000 after buying an additional 947,818 shares during the period. 80.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on KNX shares. ValuEngine upgraded Knight-Swift Transportation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. Loop Capital started coverage on Knight-Swift Transportation in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Buckingham Research decreased their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $54.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Knight-Swift Transportation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $53.00 price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Knight-Swift Transportation has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.88.

Shares of NYSE:KNX opened at $35.11 on Monday. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $29.00 and a 1 year high of $51.94. The stock has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.07. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 13.47%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. Knight-Swift Transportation’s revenue was up 158.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 30th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.39%.

Knight-Swift Transportation Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation and logistics services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Knight Trucking, Knight Logistics, Swift Truckload, Swift Dedicated, Swift Refrigerated, and Swift Intermodal.

