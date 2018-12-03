Knowles Corp (KN) Shares Sold by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP lessened its holdings in Knowles Corp (NYSE:KN) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,266,150 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 11,700 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned approximately 1.40% of Knowles worth $21,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. United Services Automobile Association grew its position in Knowles by 1,394.2% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 263,176 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,072,000 after acquiring an additional 245,563 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Knowles by 105.6% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 111,806 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,710,000 after acquiring an additional 57,414 shares during the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Knowles during the 2nd quarter worth $320,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new position in shares of Knowles during the 2nd quarter worth $383,000. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. grew its position in shares of Knowles by 82.5% during the 2nd quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 29,164 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 13,185 shares in the last quarter.

Get Knowles alerts:

KN opened at $15.24 on Monday. Knowles Corp has a 12-month low of $10.94 and a 12-month high of $18.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 21.77, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.90.

Knowles (NYSE:KN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $236.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.73 million. Knowles had a return on equity of 6.40% and a net margin of 8.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Knowles Corp will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on KN shares. ValuEngine raised Knowles from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Knowles from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Roth Capital dropped their price target on Knowles from $22.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Knowles in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.14.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Knowles Corp (KN) Shares Sold by Royce & Associates LP” was first published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/03/knowles-corp-kn-shares-sold-by-royce-associates-lp.html.

Knowles Profile

Knowles Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells micro-acoustic, audio processing, and precision device solutions to the mobile consumer electronics, industrial, defense, aerospace medical, and telecommunications markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Audio and Precision Devices.

Featured Story: Why do corrections happen?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Knowles Corp (NYSE:KN).

Receive News & Ratings for Knowles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knowles and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.