Koninklijke Ahold (ADRNY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Koninklijke Ahold (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday.

According to Zacks, “Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V. provides retail stores which offer food and non-food products primarily in the United States and Europe. The Company operates supermarkets, convenience stores, compact hypers, pick-up points and gasoline stations as well as specialty stores. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V., formerly known as Ahold N.V., is based in Zaandam, Netherlands. “

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Koninklijke Ahold from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. UBS Group lowered shares of Koninklijke Ahold from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.00.

Shares of ADRNY traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $25.31. The stock had a trading volume of 32,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,207. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Koninklijke Ahold has a 52 week low of $20.58 and a 52 week high of $26.29. The stock has a market cap of $31.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.41.

About Koninklijke Ahold

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V. operates retail food stores primarily in the United States and Europe. The company's store formats include supermarkets, superstores, online grocery shopping, convenience stores, drugstores, wine and liquor stores, online shopping for general merchandise, and compact hyper and supermarkets.

