Koninklijke DSM (RDSMY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Macquarie

Macquarie started coverage on shares of Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Koninklijke DSM from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Koninklijke DSM from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, November 3rd.

Get Koninklijke DSM alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS RDSMY opened at $22.16 on Thursday. Koninklijke DSM has a 1-year low of $21.00 and a 1-year high of $27.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34. Koninklijke DSM had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 14.65%. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Koninklijke DSM will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Koninklijke DSM Company Profile

Koninklijke DSM N.V., a science-based company, engages in health, nutrition, and materials businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Nutrition, Materials, and Innovation Center. The Nutrition segment offers nutrients, such as vitamins, carotenoids, nutritional lipids, and other ingredients to feed, food, pharmaceutical, and personal care industries; and food enzymes, cultures, yeast extracts, savory flavors, hydrocolloids, and other specialty ingredients for use in dairy, baking, beverage, and savory applications.

Featured Story: What is a Call Option?

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke DSM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke DSM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.