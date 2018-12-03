Korea Investment CORP Boosts Stake in CMS Energy Co. (CMS)

Korea Investment CORP lifted its stake in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 110.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 179,576 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 94,078 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $8,799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in CMS Energy by 0.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,234,196 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $746,475,000 after acquiring an additional 112,508 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in CMS Energy by 60,837.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,982,113 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $734,124,000 after acquiring an additional 14,957,527 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its position in CMS Energy by 10.5% during the second quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 7,376,627 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $348,805,000 after acquiring an additional 698,313 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. increased its position in CMS Energy by 0.4% during the second quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 2,918,810 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $138,001,000 after acquiring an additional 11,650 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in CMS Energy by 2.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,663,398 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $125,910,000 after acquiring an additional 62,967 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on CMS. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 21st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 19th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. SunTrust Banks reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of CMS Energy in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of CMS Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $53.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, October 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.50.

CMS stock opened at $52.09 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.69. CMS Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $40.48 and a 12 month high of $52.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.00, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.02.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. CMS Energy had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 14.88%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.3575 per share. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 1st. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.90%.

In related news, insider Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 500 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.88, for a total transaction of $25,940.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Brian F. Rich sold 4,000 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total transaction of $198,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. It operates through three segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel-fired plants, as well as renewable energy and nuclear sources.

