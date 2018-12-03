Korea Investment CORP Has $7.85 Million Holdings in HD Supply Holdings Inc (HDS)

Korea Investment CORP decreased its holdings in HD Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HDS) by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 183,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 25,500 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in HD Supply were worth $7,846,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Alambic Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of HD Supply in the 3rd quarter valued at $914,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of HD Supply by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 390,122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,692,000 after purchasing an additional 33,229 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of HD Supply by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 258,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,073,000 after purchasing an additional 15,300 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Hawaii bought a new stake in shares of HD Supply in the 3rd quarter valued at $451,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of HD Supply by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,602,615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $753,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614,823 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.09% of the company’s stock.

HDS opened at $39.90 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.31. HD Supply Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $34.49 and a fifty-two week high of $46.29.

HD Supply (NASDAQ:HDS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. HD Supply had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 36.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. Analysts predict that HD Supply Holdings Inc will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

HDS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HD Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of HD Supply from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 23rd. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of HD Supply from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. Gordon Haskett began coverage on shares of HD Supply in a research report on Friday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of HD Supply from $50.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, September 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. HD Supply currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.67.

In related news, Director Jana Partners Llc sold 621,235 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.37, for a total transaction of $26,321,726.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HD Supply Company Profile

HD Supply Holdings, Inc operates as an industrial distributor in North America. It operates through two segments, Facilities Maintenance, and Construction & Industrial. The Facilities Maintenance segment offers electrical and lighting items, plumbing, appliances, janitorial supplies, hardware, kitchen and bath cabinets, window coverings, textiles and guest amenities, healthcare maintenance, and water and wastewater treatment products, as well as heating, ventilating, and air conditioning products.

