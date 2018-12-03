Korea Investment CORP Increases Stake in Duke Realty Corp (DRE)

Korea Investment CORP grew its position in Duke Realty Corp (NYSE:DRE) by 169.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 302,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 735,284 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP owned approximately 0.08% of Duke Realty worth $8,572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DRE. Commonwealth Bank of Australia grew its holdings in Duke Realty by 148,447.9% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 598,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,609,000 after acquiring an additional 598,245 shares during the period. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC grew its holdings in Duke Realty by 39,261.8% during the second quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC now owns 4,054,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $117,695,000 after acquiring an additional 4,043,967 shares during the period. Green Street Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Duke Realty during the third quarter worth about $8,394,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Duke Realty during the second quarter worth about $2,151,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Duke Realty by 16.1% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 302,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,781,000 after acquiring an additional 41,931 shares during the period. 92.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Peter D. Harrington sold 16,500 shares of Duke Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.98, for a total transaction of $478,170.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Melanie R. Sabelhaus sold 2,500 shares of Duke Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.98, for a total value of $69,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on DRE. Scotiabank began coverage on Duke Realty in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. They set a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Duke Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Duke Realty in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. ValuEngine raised Duke Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $28.00 price objective on Duke Realty and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Duke Realty presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.89.

NYSE DRE opened at $28.46 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.20 billion, a PE ratio of 22.95, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.58. Duke Realty Corp has a 1-year low of $24.30 and a 1-year high of $29.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $196.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.78 million. Duke Realty had a return on equity of 8.01% and a net margin of 56.94%. On average, research analysts predict that Duke Realty Corp will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 15th were given a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 14th. This is an increase from Duke Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.35%.

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 150 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is listed on the S&P 500 Index.

