Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Has $13.70 Million Holdings in Corecivic Inc (CXW)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS trimmed its holdings in shares of Corecivic Inc (NYSE:CXW) by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 563,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 72,010 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Corecivic were worth $13,703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Corecivic by 411.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 5,441 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Corecivic during the second quarter valued at about $226,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Corecivic during the second quarter valued at about $226,000. Argent Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Corecivic during the second quarter valued at about $239,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its stake in shares of Corecivic by 254.5% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 10,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 7,202 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.67% of the company’s stock.

In other Corecivic news, CEO Damon T. Hininger sold 35,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total transaction of $909,593.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 260,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,697,111.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CXW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Corecivic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Corecivic from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 12th.

CXW stock opened at $21.95 on Monday. Corecivic Inc has a 1 year low of $18.61 and a 1 year high of $26.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Corecivic (NYSE:CXW) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.04). Corecivic had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 11.64%. The business had revenue of $462.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $454.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. Corecivic’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Corecivic Inc will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corecivic Profile

The Company is a diversified government solutions company with the scale and experience needed to solve tough government challenges in flexible cost-effective ways. We provide a broad range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a growing network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

