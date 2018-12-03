Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Lowers Stake in Catalent Inc (CTLT)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lessened its holdings in Catalent Inc (NYSE:CTLT) by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 239,505 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,500 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Catalent were worth $10,909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Catalent by 29.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,976,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,819,020 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Catalent by 4,244.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,200,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172,638 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Catalent by 26.7% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,364,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,788,000 after acquiring an additional 920,869 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Catalent by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,234,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,539,000 after purchasing an additional 833,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Catalent by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,628,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,248,000 after purchasing an additional 822,258 shares in the last quarter. 96.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CTLT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Catalent from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $45.00 price target on shares of Catalent and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 16th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Catalent in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Catalent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Catalent currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.22.

NYSE:CTLT opened at $39.65 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a PE ratio of 24.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.44. Catalent Inc has a 1-year low of $34.24 and a 1-year high of $47.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $551.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $582.44 million. Catalent had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 19.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Catalent Inc will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Barry Littlejohns sold 47,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.64, for a total transaction of $1,968,114.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider John R. Chiminski sold 130,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.32, for a total transaction of $5,916,299.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 184,335 shares of company stock worth $8,161,727 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Catalent Profile

Catalent, Inc provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel Technologies, Biologics and Specialty Drug Delivery, Oral Drug Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services. The Softgel Technologies segment formulates, develops, and manufactures prescription and consumer soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.

