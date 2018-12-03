Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Takes $15.64 Million Position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (TYL)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 63,800 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,635,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS owned about 0.16% of Tyler Technologies as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,153 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 4,733 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management boosted its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 4,877 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Blue Sky Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Sky Asset Management LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,075 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. 91.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TYL opened at $192.76 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a PE ratio of 60.62, a PEG ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 0.92. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $176.36 and a 12 month high of $252.47.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23. The business had revenue of $236.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.98 million. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 11.19% and a net margin of 19.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Dustin R. Womble sold 20,000 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.15, for a total transaction of $4,943,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 198,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,965,852.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Brenda A. Cline sold 4,000 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.39, for a total value of $1,001,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,251,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,927 shares of company stock worth $7,408,680 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

TYL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Tyler Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $236.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, October 27th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 1st. TheStreet lowered Tyler Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $233.36.

Tyler Technologies Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. The company's financial management solutions include modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; and utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services.

