Krones (KRN) Given a €110.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

Krones (ETR:KRN) has been assigned a €110.00 ($127.91) target price by equities researchers at Warburg Research in a research note issued on Monday. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s price objective points to a potential upside of 43.70% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on KRN. Baader Bank set a €110.00 ($127.91) price objective on Krones and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank set a €83.00 ($96.51) price objective on Krones and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 23rd. HSBC set a €106.00 ($123.26) target price on Krones and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €100.00 ($116.28) target price on Krones and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. Finally, equinet set a €90.00 ($104.65) target price on Krones and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Krones presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €95.07 ($110.55).

Get Krones alerts:

ETR KRN opened at €76.55 ($89.01) on Monday. Krones has a one year low of €98.70 ($114.77) and a one year high of €121.25 ($140.99).

Krones Company Profile

Krones AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in planning, developing, and manufacturing machinery and systems for the fields of process technology, filling and packaging technology, and intralogistics in Germany and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Machines and Lines for Product Filling and Decoration, Machines and Lines for Beverage Production/Process Technology, and Machines and Lines for the Compact Class.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Krones Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Krones and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.