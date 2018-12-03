Laboratory Corp. of America (LH) Given “Hold” Rating at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America (NYSE:LH) in a research report report published on Sunday. Canaccord Genuity currently has a $155.00 price objective on the medical research company’s stock.

“We lower our estimates and PT from $162 to $155, which now uses a 13.8x multiple on our lower ’19 Adj. EPS of $11.30.”,” Canaccord Genuity’s analyst commented.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on LH. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from $195.00 to $190.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 20th. Argus reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America in a research note on Wednesday, August 22nd. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from $201.00 to $193.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America in a research note on Friday, October 19th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho reissued a neutral rating on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America in a research note on Wednesday, September 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Laboratory Corp. of America has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $190.81.

Shares of Laboratory Corp. of America stock opened at $145.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.17, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Laboratory Corp. of America has a 12-month low of $142.40 and a 12-month high of $190.35.

Laboratory Corp. of America (NYSE:LH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The medical research company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. Laboratory Corp. of America had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 13.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.46 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Laboratory Corp. of America will post 11.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 350 shares of Laboratory Corp. of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.14, for a total transaction of $56,749.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,278,636.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kerrii B. Anderson sold 3,700 shares of Laboratory Corp. of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.29, for a total transaction of $604,173.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,558,905.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Laboratory Corp. of America by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,823,667 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,879,854,000 after buying an additional 85,785 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Laboratory Corp. of America by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,139,008 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,587,262,000 after buying an additional 427,716 shares during the period. OppenheimerFunds Inc. raised its holdings in Laboratory Corp. of America by 113.3% during the 2nd quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 1,700,776 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $305,341,000 after buying an additional 903,554 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Laboratory Corp. of America by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,645,798 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $285,845,000 after buying an additional 213,849 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Laboratory Corp. of America by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,006,695 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $174,843,000 after buying an additional 237,918 shares during the period. 91.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Laboratory Corp. of America

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates through two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics and Covance Drug Development. It offers a range of clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C, prostate-specific antigen, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, vitamin D, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests that are used by hospitals, physicians and other healthcare providers and commercial clients to assist in the diagnosis, monitoring and treatment of diseases and medical conditions through the examination of substances in blood, tissues, and other specimens.

