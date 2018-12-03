LaSalle Hotel Properties (LHO) Stake Lowered by Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC

Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC reduced its stake in LaSalle Hotel Properties (NYSE:LHO) by 54.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 90,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 109,712 shares during the quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in LaSalle Hotel Properties were worth $3,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LHO. Kepos Capital LP increased its stake in LaSalle Hotel Properties by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 300,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,377,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in LaSalle Hotel Properties by 53.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 579,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,053,000 after buying an additional 200,969 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG increased its stake in LaSalle Hotel Properties by 315.7% during the 3rd quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 340,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,792,000 after buying an additional 258,900 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in LaSalle Hotel Properties during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,797,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in LaSalle Hotel Properties during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $346,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.68% of the company’s stock.

Get LaSalle Hotel Properties alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of LaSalle Hotel Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 12th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of LaSalle Hotel Properties in a research note on Sunday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank set a $32.00 target price on shares of LaSalle Hotel Properties and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LaSalle Hotel Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of LaSalle Hotel Properties from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. LaSalle Hotel Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.75.

Shares of NYSE:LHO opened at $32.06 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. LaSalle Hotel Properties has a 1-year low of $24.10 and a 1-year high of $36.13.

LaSalle Hotel Properties (NYSE:LHO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $298.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.71 million. LaSalle Hotel Properties had a negative net margin of 3.94% and a positive return on equity of 3.56%. LaSalle Hotel Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that LaSalle Hotel Properties will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “LaSalle Hotel Properties (LHO) Stake Lowered by Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC” was first reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/03/lasalle-hotel-properties-lho-stake-lowered-by-longfellow-investment-management-co-llc.html.

About LaSalle Hotel Properties

LaSalle Hotel Properties is a leading multi-operator real estate investment trust. The Company owns 41 properties, which are upscale, full-service hotels, totaling approximately 10,400 guest rooms in 11 markets in seven states and the District of Columbia. The Company focuses on owning, redeveloping and repositioning upscale, full-service hotels located in urban, resort and convention markets.

Recommended Story: What is the balance sheet?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LHO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LaSalle Hotel Properties (NYSE:LHO).

Receive News & Ratings for LaSalle Hotel Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LaSalle Hotel Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.