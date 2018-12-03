Latitude 360 (LATX) vs. Floor & Decor (FND) Financial Analysis

Latitude 360 (OTCMKTS:LATX) and Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Latitude 360 and Floor & Decor’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Latitude 360 N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Floor & Decor $1.38 billion 2.36 $102.78 million $0.69 48.67

Floor & Decor has higher revenue and earnings than Latitude 360.

Profitability

This table compares Latitude 360 and Floor & Decor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Latitude 360 N/A N/A N/A Floor & Decor 8.80% 19.82% 9.15%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Latitude 360 and Floor & Decor, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Latitude 360 0 0 0 0 N/A Floor & Decor 0 8 11 0 2.58

Floor & Decor has a consensus price target of $41.82, suggesting a potential upside of 24.55%. Given Floor & Decor’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Floor & Decor is more favorable than Latitude 360.

Summary

Floor & Decor beats Latitude 360 on 6 of the 6 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Latitude 360

Latitude 360, Inc. operates as a casual dining restaurant/entertainment company in the United States. The company plans, develops, constructs, and operates restaurant/entertainment venues. Its restaurant/entertainment venues feature a grille and bar; luxury bowling lanes; a dine-in movie theater with home theater-style seating; game room; a dine-in live performance theater; a HD sports theater; a bar with a dance floor and stage for the DJs and regional bands every weekend; and a luxury boutique cigar lounge. The company operates three restaurant/entertainment venues in Jacksonville, Florida, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, and Indianapolis, Indiana. Its restaurant/entertainment venues serve consumers and corporate clients. The company is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida. On January 10, 2017, an involuntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 was filed against Latitude 360, Inc. in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Middle District of Florida. On February 7, 2017, the involuntary petition was approved by the Court.

About Floor & Decor

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers. As of December 28, 2017, the company operated 83 warehouse-format stores; and a small-format standalone design center in 21 states. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. also sells products through its Website, FloorandDecor.com. The company was formerly known as FDO Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. in April 2017. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Smyrna, Georgia.

