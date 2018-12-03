LATOKEN (LA) Price Hits $0.0485 on Major Exchanges

LATOKEN (CURRENCY:LA) traded down 5.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 3rd. Over the last seven days, LATOKEN has traded down 1.7% against the US dollar. LATOKEN has a total market cap of $3.93 million and $1.01 million worth of LATOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LATOKEN token can currently be purchased for about $0.0485 or 0.00001256 BTC on popular exchanges including LATOKEN, OKEx, Kucoin and CoinExchange.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get LATOKEN alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00009063 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00003872 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00025686 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $92.82 or 0.02402723 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000355 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00129225 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.32 or 0.00189372 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $385.37 or 0.09975540 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000117 BTC.

LATOKEN Profile

LATOKEN launched on July 10th, 2017. LATOKEN’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 81,037,294 tokens. The Reddit community for LATOKEN is /r/latoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for LATOKEN is latoken.com. LATOKEN’s official Twitter account is @latokens and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling LATOKEN

LATOKEN can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, OKEx, Kucoin, COSS, LATOKEN and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LATOKEN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LATOKEN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LATOKEN using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for LATOKEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LATOKEN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.