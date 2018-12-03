Lee Capital Holdings LLC Invests $1.67 Million in Wix.Com Ltd (WIX)

Lee Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Wix.Com Ltd (NASDAQ:WIX) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 13,957 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,671,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of WIX. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Wix.Com in the second quarter valued at about $150,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Wix.Com by 18.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,346,901 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $135,094,000 after acquiring an additional 213,621 shares during the last quarter. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. purchased a new position in Wix.Com in the second quarter valued at about $1,996,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Wix.Com by 83.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 155,477 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $15,593,000 after acquiring an additional 70,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concorde Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Wix.Com in the third quarter valued at about $1,233,000. 85.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WIX. ValuEngine cut shares of Wix.Com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Wix.Com from $125.00 to $112.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. BidaskClub cut shares of Wix.Com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Wix.Com from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities set a $75.00 price target on shares of Wix.Com and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.24.

NASDAQ:WIX opened at $94.18 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.18 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.24. Wix.Com Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $50.90 and a fifty-two week high of $121.45.

Wix.Com (NASDAQ:WIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 13th. The information services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.49. The business had revenue of $155.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.78 million. Wix.Com had a negative net margin of 6.80% and a negative return on equity of 38.70%. Wix.Com’s revenue was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Wix.Com Ltd will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

About Wix.Com

Wix.com Ltd. develops and markets an Internet service that allows users to create Web content in Latin America, Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. It offers Web development, design, and management solutions and apps through an online platform that enables its user base of businesses, organizations, professionals, and individuals to create a digital presence.

