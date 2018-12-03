Lee Capital Holdings LLC Sells 1,400 Shares of Worldpay Inc (WP)

Lee Capital Holdings LLC lessened its stake in Worldpay Inc (NYSE:WP) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 29,220 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. Worldpay accounts for about 2.1% of Lee Capital Holdings LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Lee Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Worldpay were worth $2,959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Worldpay during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Fort L.P. acquired a new position in Worldpay in the 2nd quarter valued at $120,000. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Worldpay in the 3rd quarter valued at $122,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Worldpay in the 3rd quarter valued at $146,000. Finally, Sapphire Star Partners LP acquired a new position in Worldpay in the 3rd quarter valued at $184,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WP opened at $85.81 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $26.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.80. Worldpay Inc has a 12-month low of $70.56 and a 12-month high of $103.50.

Worldpay (NYSE:WP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The business services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Worldpay had a positive return on equity of 11.66% and a negative net margin of 3.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Worldpay Inc will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on WP shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Worldpay from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “top pick” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Bank of America raised Worldpay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $106.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. Wedbush increased their price objective on Worldpay from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 5th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Worldpay from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 5th. Finally, Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective (up from $93.00) on shares of Worldpay in a research note on Sunday, August 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.03.

In other news, insider Rohinton Kalifa sold 75,000 shares of Worldpay stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.77, for a total value of $7,557,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Matt Taylor sold 22,648 shares of Worldpay stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.09, for a total value of $2,221,542.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 127,324 shares of company stock valued at $12,695,256 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Worldpay Company Profile

Worldpay, Inc, through its subsidiary, Vantiv Holding, LLC, provides electronic payment processing services to merchants and financial institutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Merchant Services and Financial Institution Services. The Merchant Services segment offers merchant acquiring and payment processing services, such as authorization and settlement, customer service, chargeback and retrieval processing, and interchange management to national merchants, and regional and small-to-mid sized businesses.

