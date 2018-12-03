Lee Capital Holdings LLC Sells 2,981 Shares of Global X Scientific Beta Europe ETF (SCID)

Lee Capital Holdings LLC cut its holdings in shares of Global X Scientific Beta Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:SCID) by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,063 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,981 shares during the period. Lee Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Global X Scientific Beta Europe ETF were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Manifold Fund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X Scientific Beta Europe ETF during the second quarter worth about $962,000.

NYSEARCA:SCID opened at $24.34 on Monday. Global X Scientific Beta Europe ETF has a one year low of $24.14 and a one year high of $29.75.

