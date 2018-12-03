Leon J. Holschbach Sells 2,000 Shares of Midland States Bancorp Inc (MSBI) Stock

Midland States Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:MSBI) CEO Leon J. Holschbach sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.64, for a total value of $51,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Leon J. Holschbach also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Midland States Bancorp alerts:

On Thursday, November 29th, Leon J. Holschbach sold 6,000 shares of Midland States Bancorp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.16, for a total value of $156,960.00.

On Friday, November 23rd, Leon J. Holschbach sold 2,000 shares of Midland States Bancorp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.36, for a total value of $50,720.00.

On Monday, November 26th, Leon J. Holschbach sold 6,000 shares of Midland States Bancorp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.56, for a total value of $153,360.00.

On Tuesday, November 20th, Leon J. Holschbach sold 2,000 shares of Midland States Bancorp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.43, for a total value of $50,860.00.

MSBI stock traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $25.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,569. The stock has a market capitalization of $615.14 million, a PE ratio of 12.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Midland States Bancorp Inc has a 12 month low of $23.27 and a 12 month high of $36.06.

Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $63.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.90 million. Midland States Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 9.27%. On average, research analysts predict that Midland States Bancorp Inc will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 16th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Midland States Bancorp’s payout ratio is 44.22%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MSBI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Midland States Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 8th. BidaskClub downgraded Midland States Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Midland States Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 12th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 28,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $970,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,334,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,733,000 after purchasing an additional 308,568 shares in the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Midland States Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $235,000. Associated Banc Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Midland States Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $331,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 33.4% in the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 2,513 shares in the last quarter. 44.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WARNING: “Leon J. Holschbach Sells 2,000 Shares of Midland States Bancorp Inc (MSBI) Stock” was originally published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US and international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/03/leon-j-holschbach-sells-2000-shares-of-midland-states-bancorp-inc-msbi-stock-2.html.

About Midland States Bancorp

Midland States Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Midland States Bank that provides banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and sweep accounts, as well as certificates of deposits, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, and time deposits.

Featured Article: Beta

Receive News & Ratings for Midland States Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Midland States Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.