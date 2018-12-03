Leucrotta Exploration (LXE) Price Target Cut to C$2.25

Leucrotta Exploration (CVE:LXE) had its price objective trimmed by Desjardins from C$2.75 to C$2.25 in a research report released on Thursday.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Leucrotta Exploration from C$2.75 to C$2.45 in a research report on Friday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Leucrotta Exploration from C$2.50 to C$2.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday.

Get Leucrotta Exploration alerts:

Shares of LXE stock opened at C$1.13 on Thursday. Leucrotta Exploration has a twelve month low of C$1.10 and a twelve month high of C$2.12.

In other Leucrotta Exploration news, insider Gmt Capital Corp sold 36,620 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.44, for a total value of C$52,732.80.

About Leucrotta Exploration

Leucrotta Exploration Inc operates as an oil and natural gas company. The company acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas reserves in northeastern British Columbia, Canada. It holds interest in approximately 100,500 gross acres of Montney land in Doe/Mica. Leucrotta Exploration Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Calgary, Canada.

See Also: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Leucrotta Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leucrotta Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.