Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A (LSXMA) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A (NASDAQ:LSXMA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.

According to Zacks, “The Liberty SiriusXM Group provides satellite radio services consists of commercial-free music, sports, news, talk, entertainment, traffic and weather. The Liberty SiriusXM Group is based in United States. “

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on LSXMA. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. Macquarie reduced their price target on Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 28th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A from $65.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. Finally, Pivotal Research reduced their price target on Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.13.

Shares of LSXMA opened at $39.79 on Friday. Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A has a 52-week low of $37.00 and a 52-week high of $48.57. The company has a market capitalization of $13.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 1.50.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 14,998 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 18,855 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $849,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association raised its stake in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 48,141 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,091,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681 shares in the last quarter. S&CO Inc. raised its stake in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 179,220 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,785,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its stake in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 39,495 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,716,000 after purchasing an additional 2,087 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.61% of the company’s stock.

About Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiary Sirius XM Holdings Inc, transmits music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels in the United States and Canada. The company also provides infotainment services; and Sirius XM on Demand over its Internet radio service through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

