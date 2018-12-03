LIFE Trading 7.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days (LIFE)

LIFE (CURRENCY:LIFE) traded down 7.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 3rd. Over the last week, LIFE has traded down 7.8% against the US dollar. One LIFE token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX, HitBTC, Tidex and CoinExchange. LIFE has a market capitalization of $908,666.00 and $1,174.00 worth of LIFE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get LIFE alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00008991 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00003861 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00025715 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.32 or 0.02432090 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000357 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00129786 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.33 or 0.00189054 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $388.75 or 0.10024144 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000116 BTC.

About LIFE

LIFE was first traded on September 21st, 2017. LIFE’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,442,468,688 tokens. LIFE’s official Twitter account is @LIFEtoken_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for LIFE is www.lifelabs.io. The Reddit community for LIFE is /r/LIFEtoken.

LIFE Token Trading

LIFE can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex, CoinExchange, HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LIFE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LIFE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LIFE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for LIFE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LIFE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.