Lincoln National Co. (LNC) Holdings Reduced by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lessened its position in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 46.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 516,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 448,784 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $34,919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LNC. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln National during the second quarter worth $128,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln National during the third quarter worth $135,000. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln National during the third quarter worth $151,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in shares of Lincoln National by 82.5% during the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln National during the third quarter worth $167,000. 82.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LNC has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lincoln National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $74.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 5th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $79.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.69.

Lincoln National stock opened at $62.97 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 1.90. Lincoln National Co. has a 1-year low of $57.06 and a 1-year high of $86.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 billion. Lincoln National had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 11.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lincoln National Co. will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 10th will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 9th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. This is an increase from Lincoln National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.94%.

Lincoln National Company Profile

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The company sells a range of wealth protection, accumulation, and retirement income products and solutions.

