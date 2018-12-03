Linde PLC (LIN) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,167,202 shares, a decline of 41.5% from the October 31st total of 19,082,957 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 4,520,746 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Shares of NYSE:LIN opened at $159.05 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.92. Linde has a fifty-two week low of $151.52 and a fifty-two week high of $166.85.

In related news, insider Christian Bruch purchased 693 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $156.49 per share, for a total transaction of $108,447.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Eduardo F. Menezes sold 6,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.00, for a total value of $988,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 45.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Linde in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Linde from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Monday, November 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Linde in a research report on Monday, November 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Linde in a research report on Monday, November 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $178.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $181.50.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, acetylene, shielding gases, and noble gases, as well as develops and distributes procedures and systems for gas applications.

