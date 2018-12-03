Lockheed Martin Co. (LMT) Shares Bought by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 2.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 30,599 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $10,586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LMT. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,385,055 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,014,535,000 after purchasing an additional 136,348 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 4.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,481,336 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,028,490,000 after purchasing an additional 147,745 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 13.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,656,966 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $919,205,000 after purchasing an additional 319,488 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.7% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,598,709 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $472,307,000 after purchasing an additional 42,089 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 7.6% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,373,008 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $475,006,000 after purchasing an additional 97,339 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

LMT stock opened at $300.43 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.46, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.11. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $283.21 and a fifty-two week high of $363.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.91, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.88.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The aerospace company reported $5.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.31 by $0.83. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 2,680.55%. The business had revenue of $14.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.24 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 17.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, September 27th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the aerospace company to buy up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Investors of record on Monday, December 3rd will be issued a $2.20 dividend. This represents a $8.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 30th. This is a boost from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.00. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.02%.

In related news, VP Bruce L. Tanner sold 11,203 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.49, for a total value of $3,456,013.47. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 79,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,608,247.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $366.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $386.00 to $366.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $368.00 to $357.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $400.00 target price on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $375.44.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

