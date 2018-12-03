Lockheed Martin Co. (LMT) Shares Sold by Bridgewater Associates LP

Bridgewater Associates LP trimmed its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 59.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,034 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 24,841 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $5,893,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the second quarter worth about $306,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 20.1% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,718 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.5% in the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 8,056 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,380,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.7% in the second quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 27,406 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $8,097,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cognios Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 4.0% in the second quarter. Cognios Capital LLC now owns 7,512 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,218,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.97% of the company’s stock.

In other Lockheed Martin news, VP Bruce L. Tanner sold 11,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.49, for a total transaction of $3,456,013.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 79,770 shares in the company, valued at $24,608,247.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LMT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $391.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley set a $386.00 target price on Lockheed Martin and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th. UBS Group started coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $400.00 price objective on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group raised Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $391.00 to $394.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $395.00 to $370.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $375.44.

Shares of NYSE LMT opened at $300.43 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.46. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $283.21 and a 1-year high of $363.00. The company has a market cap of $85.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.89.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The aerospace company reported $5.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.31 by $0.83. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 2,680.55% and a net margin of 5.78%. The company had revenue of $14.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 17.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, September 27th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the aerospace company to reacquire up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $2.20 per share. This represents a $8.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 30th. This is a positive change from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.00. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 60.02%.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

