Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC Buys Shares of 500,000 Mitel Networks Corp (MITL)

Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in Mitel Networks Corp (NASDAQ:MITL) (TSE:MNW) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 500,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,510,000. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC owned about 0.41% of Mitel Networks as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Mitel Networks by 17.6% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 37,319 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 5,598 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mitel Networks by 2.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 213,410 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,341,000 after acquiring an additional 5,784 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Mitel Networks by 44.8% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 28,702 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 8,883 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Mitel Networks by 3.3% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 345,270 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,777,000 after buying an additional 10,900 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Mitel Networks by 6.5% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 192,101 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,116,000 after buying an additional 11,692 shares during the period. 75.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Colin Ross Mcanuff sold 2,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.99, for a total transaction of $29,782.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,701.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Benjamin Ball sold 21,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.97, for a total transaction of $233,112.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $560,841.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,620 shares of company stock worth $281,122 in the last quarter. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on MITL shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Mitel Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mitel Networks from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mitel Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.38.

NASDAQ MITL opened at $11.15 on Monday. Mitel Networks Corp has a one year low of $7.13 and a one year high of $11.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.88 and a beta of 1.83.

Mitel Networks (NASDAQ:MITL) (TSE:MNW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). The company had revenue of $309.60 million for the quarter. Mitel Networks had a negative net margin of 1.07% and a negative return on equity of 3.71%.

Mitel Networks Company Profile

Mitel Networks Corporation provides cloud and on-site business communications and collaboration software, services, and solutions. It operates in two segments, Enterprise and Cloud. The Enterprise segment sells and supports products and services for premise-based customers, including its premise-based IP and TDM telephony platforms; desktop devices, and unified communications and collaborations (UCC); and contact center applications that are deployed on the customer's premise under the MiVoice brand.

