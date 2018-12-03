Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Boosts Holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (ADSK)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,036,081 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 173,531 shares during the period. Autodesk accounts for about 3.4% of Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned 5.05% of Autodesk worth $1,722,843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the third quarter valued at approximately $104,000. First Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the third quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Bank of Stockton purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. grew its position in shares of Autodesk by 58.1% in the second quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 1,331 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the third quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. CIBC upped their price target on Autodesk from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 24th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Autodesk from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 24th. BidaskClub upgraded Autodesk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Autodesk from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Autodesk from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Autodesk presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.63.

Shares of NASDAQ ADSK opened at $144.50 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.59 billion, a PE ratio of -90.31, a P/E/G ratio of 42.85 and a beta of 1.96. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.55 and a 12-month high of $159.94.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 20th. The software company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $661.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $641.07 million. Autodesk had a negative return on equity of 3,087.49% and a negative net margin of 13.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.12) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Crawford W. Beveridge sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.77, for a total value of $149,770.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 23,008 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.03, for a total value of $3,497,906.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc operates as a design software and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; and AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; and AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects.

