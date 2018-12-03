Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Has $671.47 Million Stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (YUM)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,386,140 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 178,182 shares during the quarter. Yum! Brands makes up approximately 1.3% of Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $671,474,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of YUM. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Yum! Brands in the third quarter worth approximately $136,000. Willingdon Wealth Management grew its position in Yum! Brands by 2,110.0% in the third quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management now owns 1,768 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,688 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Yum! Brands by 54.3% in the third quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,057 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Yum! Brands in the second quarter worth approximately $199,000. Finally, Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Yum! Brands in the third quarter worth approximately $201,000. Institutional investors own 70.89% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO David W. Gibbs sold 6,366 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.87, for a total value of $559,380.42. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,764 shares in the company, valued at $4,197,022.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP David Eric Russell sold 7,340 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $660,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 25,960 shares in the company, valued at $2,336,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 71,289 shares of company stock worth $6,401,458. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

YUM opened at $92.22 on Monday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.88 and a 52 week high of $92.45. The firm has a market cap of $28.80 billion, a PE ratio of 31.16, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.80.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The restaurant operator reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.21. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 17.89% and a net margin of 28.81%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

Yum! Brands announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Friday, August 10th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the restaurant operator to purchase up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 26th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 23rd. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is currently 48.65%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on YUM shares. UBS Group set a $99.00 price target on Yum! Brands and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Yum! Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Yum! Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. BTIG Research raised their price target on Yum! Brands from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Sunday. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Yum! Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.31.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

