Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Lowers Position in Ingevity Corp (NGVT)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lowered its stake in shares of Ingevity Corp (NYSE:NGVT) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 779,503 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,580 shares during the quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned about 1.86% of Ingevity worth $79,416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Ingevity by 732.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 776,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,150,000 after acquiring an additional 683,611 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Ingevity by 240.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 866,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,062,000 after acquiring an additional 611,676 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ingevity by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,985,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,025,000 after acquiring an additional 431,313 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Ingevity during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $19,759,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Ingevity by 73.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 381,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,871,000 after acquiring an additional 161,796 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NGVT. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ingevity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. Oppenheimer set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Ingevity and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ingevity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 26th. Loop Capital set a $98.00 target price on shares of Ingevity and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Ingevity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ingevity currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.00.

Shares of NGVT stock opened at $98.01 on Monday. Ingevity Corp has a 12 month low of $66.57 and a 12 month high of $106.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.99, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.48.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $311.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.50 million. Ingevity had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 47.45%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ingevity Corp will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ingevity

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and carbon materials in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells wood-based chemically activated carbon products primarily for gasoline vapor emission control systems.

