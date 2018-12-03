Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (LOW) Shares Sold by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp cut its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 27.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 303,407 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 114,048 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $34,837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $103,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $108,000. Columbia Asset Management purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $109,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $116,000. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $123,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.92% of the company’s stock.

LOW stock opened at $94.37 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.55. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.16 and a 1 year high of $117.70.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $17.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.36 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 72.47% and a net margin of 5.19%. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 23rd will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 22nd. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.74%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on LOW shares. SunTrust Banks upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank set a $101.00 target price on Lowe’s Companies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Lowe’s Companies to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lowe’s Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.54.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, CFO Marshall A. Croom sold 15,735 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.61, for a total value of $1,803,388.35. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 63,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,231,776.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Brian C. Rogers purchased 10,000 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, November 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $88.02 per share, for a total transaction of $880,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $880,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It offers a line of products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. The company provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, tools and hardware, appliances, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, paint, millwork, flooring, and kitchens, as well as outdoor power equipment.

