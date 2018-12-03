Loxo Oncology Inc (LOXO) Shares Bought by Pictet Asset Management Ltd.

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Loxo Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:LOXO) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 164,872 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,318 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Loxo Oncology were worth $28,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Loxo Oncology by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 129,016 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $22,382,000 after acquiring an additional 18,041 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Loxo Oncology by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,095,164 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $363,468,000 after acquiring an additional 280,475 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Loxo Oncology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $454,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Loxo Oncology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $348,000. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Loxo Oncology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $519,000. 96.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Loxo Oncology alerts:

Loxo Oncology stock opened at $140.42 on Monday. Loxo Oncology Inc has a 1-year low of $71.45 and a 1-year high of $208.95. The company has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of -26.44 and a beta of 2.22.

Loxo Oncology (NASDAQ:LOXO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.24). Loxo Oncology had a negative net margin of 43.49% and a negative return on equity of 16.42%. The firm had revenue of $42.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.55 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($2.45) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Loxo Oncology Inc will post -2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on LOXO shares. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Loxo Oncology in a research note on Monday, October 8th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Loxo Oncology and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 7th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Loxo Oncology in a research note on Sunday, October 7th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Loxo Oncology from $225.00 to $217.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Finally, Cann reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 price objective on shares of Loxo Oncology in a research note on Monday, September 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $189.38.

In other news, VP Jennifer Burstein sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.96, for a total value of $417,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Naarden Jacob Van sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.32, for a total transaction of $1,663,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,193,344. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 102,500 shares of company stock valued at $16,412,950. Corporate insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Loxo Oncology Inc (LOXO) Shares Bought by Pictet Asset Management Ltd.” was first published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/03/loxo-oncology-inc-loxo-shares-bought-by-pictet-asset-management-ltd.html.

Loxo Oncology Company Profile

Loxo Oncology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells medicines for patients with genetically defined cancers in the United States. Its lead product candidate comprises larotrectinib, an oral selective inhibitor of tropomyosin receptor kinase (TRK), which is in adult Phase 1 trial, a pediatric Phase 1/2 trial, and an adult/adolescent Phase 2 trial for the treatment of patients with tumor types, such as lung, head and neck, melanoma, colorectal, sarcoma, and breast cancer.

Featured Story: Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOXO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Loxo Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:LOXO).

Receive News & Ratings for Loxo Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loxo Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.