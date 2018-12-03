Loxo Oncology’s (LOXO) Buy Rating Reiterated at JMP Securities

JMP Securities reissued their buy rating on shares of Loxo Oncology (NASDAQ:LOXO) in a research note published on Thursday morning. They currently have a $215.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

“We view the success of larotrectinib as a crucial step in the paradigm shift we see occurring in the treatment landscape for oncology toward biomarker-driven drug development. Further, we consider the FDA’s support of larotrectinib, which has benefited from expedited development in the U.S. due to its breakthrough therapy status and accelerated approval pathways, as signaling the agency’s commitment to ushering in a new era of targeted medicines in oncology.”,” JMP Securities’ analyst commented.

LOXO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Loxo Oncology from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Loxo Oncology from $225.00 to $217.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Loxo Oncology in a research report on Monday, September 17th. They set a neutral rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Loxo Oncology from $233.00 to $213.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 16th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a buy rating on shares of Loxo Oncology in a research report on Sunday, October 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $189.38.

NASDAQ:LOXO opened at $140.42 on Thursday. Loxo Oncology has a 12-month low of $71.45 and a 12-month high of $208.95. The company has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.44 and a beta of 2.26.

Loxo Oncology (NASDAQ:LOXO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.24). Loxo Oncology had a negative net margin of 43.49% and a negative return on equity of 16.42%. The company had revenue of $42.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.45) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Loxo Oncology will post -2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Jennifer Burstein sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.68, for a total value of $369,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Joshua H. Bilenker sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.20, for a total value of $3,324,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 102,500 shares of company stock valued at $16,412,950 in the last quarter. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LOXO. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Loxo Oncology in the 2nd quarter worth $122,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Loxo Oncology in the 2nd quarter worth $209,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Loxo Oncology in the 2nd quarter worth $211,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Loxo Oncology in the 3rd quarter worth $244,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Loxo Oncology in the 3rd quarter worth $255,000. 95.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Loxo Oncology Company Profile

Loxo Oncology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells medicines for patients with genetically defined cancers in the United States. Its lead product candidate comprises larotrectinib, an oral selective inhibitor of tropomyosin receptor kinase (TRK), which is in adult Phase 1 trial, a pediatric Phase 1/2 trial, and an adult/adolescent Phase 2 trial for the treatment of patients with tumor types, such as lung, head and neck, melanoma, colorectal, sarcoma, and breast cancer.

