Luke M. Beshar Sells 12,784 Shares of Regenxbio Inc (RGNX) Stock

Regenxbio Inc (NASDAQ:RGNX) Director Luke M. Beshar sold 12,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $830,960.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $830,960. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of Regenxbio stock traded up $0.44 on Monday, hitting $60.35. 486,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 531,420. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.63, a PEG ratio of 8.84 and a beta of -0.52. Regenxbio Inc has a 52 week low of $23.25 and a 52 week high of $85.10.

Regenxbio (NASDAQ:RGNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $5.31 million for the quarter. Regenxbio had a net margin of 44.30% and a return on equity of 22.52%. Sell-side analysts expect that Regenxbio Inc will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Regenxbio by 12.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,727,045 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $356,893,000 after buying an additional 508,632 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Regenxbio by 51.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,805,969 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $211,851,000 after purchasing an additional 947,671 shares in the last quarter. RTW Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of Regenxbio by 10.7% in the second quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 2,079,555 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $149,208,000 after purchasing an additional 201,788 shares in the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Regenxbio by 6.1% in the third quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 1,656,065 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $125,033,000 after purchasing an additional 94,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Regenxbio by 31.4% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 444,911 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,591,000 after purchasing an additional 106,333 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

RGNX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Leerink Swann initiated coverage on shares of Regenxbio in a research note on Tuesday, November 27th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Regenxbio from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. TheStreet cut shares of Regenxbio from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Regenxbio from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Regenxbio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.81.

About Regenxbio

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus (AAV) gene delivery platform.

