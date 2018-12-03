Lykke Price Tops $0.0215 (LKK)

Lykke (CURRENCY:LKK) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 3rd. In the last week, Lykke has traded down 3.8% against the dollar. One Lykke coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0215 or 0.00000556 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Lykke has a market cap of $6.81 million and $0.00 worth of Lykke was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00009048 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00003868 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00025813 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $92.49 or 0.02387782 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000356 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00129612 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.37 or 0.00190309 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $390.50 or 0.10081055 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Lykke Coin Profile

Lykke’s launch date was March 17th, 2016. Lykke’s total supply is 1,285,690,000 coins and its circulating supply is 316,809,739 coins. The Reddit community for Lykke is /r/lykke and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lykke’s official Twitter account is @LykkeCity and its Facebook page is accessible here. Lykke’s official website is lykke.com.

Buying and Selling Lykke

Lykke can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Lykke Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lykke directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lykke should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lykke using one of the exchanges listed above.

