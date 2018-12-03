Macquarie Analysts Give Lanxess (LXS) a €53.00 Price Target

Macquarie set a €53.00 ($61.63) price target on Lanxess (ETR:LXS) in a report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group set a €67.00 ($77.91) target price on Lanxess and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 27th. Deutsche Bank set a €70.00 ($81.40) target price on Lanxess and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. Barclays set a €63.00 ($73.26) target price on Lanxess and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 16th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Lanxess in a report on Thursday, November 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €55.00 ($63.95) target price on Lanxess and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €69.13 ($80.38).

Get Lanxess alerts:

Shares of LXS opened at €48.42 ($56.30) on Thursday. Lanxess has a one year low of €59.89 ($69.64) and a one year high of €74.50 ($86.63).

About Lanxess

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, a specialty chemicals company, develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates in five segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Performance Chemicals, Engineering Materials, and ARLANXEO. The Advanced Intermediates segment offers high-grade intermediates for the agrochemical and coating industries; fine chemicals as precursors and intermediates for the pharmaceutical, agrochemical, and specialty chemical industries; customer-specific specialties; organometallics; and tire chemicals.

Featured Story: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Receive News & Ratings for Lanxess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lanxess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.