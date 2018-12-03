Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (MMP) Shares Sold by First Foundation Advisors

First Foundation Advisors lowered its position in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) by 49.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,216 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 5,006 shares during the quarter. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners during the second quarter valued at $106,000. Girard Partners LTD. purchased a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners during the third quarter valued at $152,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners during the third quarter valued at $196,000. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners during the third quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Cypress Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners during the second quarter valued at $207,000. 65.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Magellan Midstream Partners stock opened at $60.48 on Monday. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 52 week low of $54.82 and a 52 week high of $75.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.80 billion, a PE ratio of 15.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.07. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 43.31% and a net margin of 47.75%. The business had revenue of $638.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $621.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 7th were given a $0.9775 dividend. This represents a $3.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.46%. This is an increase from Magellan Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 6th. Magellan Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is presently 102.62%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MMP shares. ValuEngine downgraded Magellan Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 14th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Magellan Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. Barclays lowered their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $82.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Magellan Midstream Partners has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.06.

In other news, CEO Michael N. Mears sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.84, for a total value of $2,065,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 169,295 shares in the company, valued at $11,654,267.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Douglas J. May sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.69, for a total value of $343,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,266,770. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,500 shares of company stock worth $2,786,500 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About Magellan Midstream Partners

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. The company operates through Refined Products, Crude Oil, and Marine Storage segments. It operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, distillates, aviation fuels, and liquefied petroleum gases for independent refiners and integrated oil companies, wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, bio-fuel producers, and regional farm cooperatives; and provides services, including terminalling, ethanol and biodiesel unloading and loading, additive injection, custom blending, laboratory testing, and data services to shippers.

