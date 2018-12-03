Magi Trading Up 6.8% This Week (XMG)

Magi (CURRENCY:XMG) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 3rd. In the last week, Magi has traded 6.8% higher against the dollar. Magi has a total market cap of $89,212.00 and approximately $148.00 worth of Magi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Magi coin can now be bought for $0.0108 or 0.00000280 BTC on popular exchanges including Bittrex, Cryptopia and YoBit.

Magi Profile

Magi is a PoW/PoM/PoSII coin that uses the M7M hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 12th, 2014. Magi’s total supply is 8,244,108 coins. Magi’s official Twitter account is @Coin_Magi_XMG and its Facebook page is accessible here. Magi’s official website is coinmagi.org.

Magi Coin Trading

Magi can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Magi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Magi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Magi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

