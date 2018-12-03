Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV Sells 3,582 Shares of Realty Income Corp (O)

Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV reduced its position in Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) by 9.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 34,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,582 shares during the quarter. Realty Income accounts for approximately 1.3% of Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $1,986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Realty Income by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,996,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,877,150,000 after acquiring an additional 2,678,465 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Realty Income by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,290,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $244,072,000 after acquiring an additional 100,254 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Realty Income by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,007,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $161,769,000 after acquiring an additional 34,897 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Realty Income by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,787,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $158,597,000 after acquiring an additional 50,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Realty Income by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. now owns 2,584,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $147,033,000 after acquiring an additional 294,217 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.77% of the company’s stock.

O stock opened at $64.09 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $18.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.94, a P/E/G ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.04. Realty Income Corp has a twelve month low of $47.25 and a twelve month high of $64.56.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $338.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.60 million. Realty Income had a return on equity of 5.17% and a net margin of 26.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Realty Income Corp will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a nov 18 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.2205 per share. This represents a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 30th. Realty Income’s payout ratio is presently 86.60%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on O shares. Morgan Stanley cut Realty Income from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 5th. ValuEngine raised Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Bank of America raised Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Realty Income from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.69.

About Realty Income

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 5,400 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with regional and national commercial tenants.

