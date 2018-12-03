Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV Trims Stake in Principal Financial Group Inc (PFG)

Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV trimmed its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group Inc (NYSE:PFG) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,458 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group comprises about 1.0% of Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $1,648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 140.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 2,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 2,090.9% during the 2nd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Institutional investors own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PFG shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $62.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Principal Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.70.

Shares of Principal Financial Group stock opened at $49.32 on Monday. Principal Financial Group Inc has a 1 year low of $45.20 and a 1 year high of $75.58.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67. The company had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.86 billion.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Investors of record on Monday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This is an increase from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 30th.

Principal Financial Group announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, November 27th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, insider Amy Christine Friedrich sold 1,700 shares of Principal Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $103,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Daniel Gelatt acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $48.10 per share, with a total value of $1,202,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 138,694 shares in the company, valued at $6,671,181.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

