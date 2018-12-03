Marathon Petroleum Corp (MPC) Stake Raised by Pictet Asset Management Ltd.

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 312,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,972 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $25,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the second quarter worth approximately $819,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the second quarter worth approximately $1,952,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 34.5% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 86,707 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,083,000 after acquiring an additional 22,223 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the second quarter worth approximately $8,721,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 17.0% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 389,739 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,344,000 after acquiring an additional 56,500 shares during the period. 83.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MPC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley set a $110.00 price objective on Marathon Petroleum and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 12th. Tudor Pickering raised Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a report on Monday, August 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.60.

In other news, Director Steven A. Davis acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $62.20 per share, for a total transaction of $155,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,023,936.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MPC stock opened at $65.16 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Marathon Petroleum Corp has a fifty-two week low of $60.64 and a fifty-two week high of $88.45.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $23.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.20 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 4.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.77 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Corp will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 20th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is 48.42%.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining, marketing, retailing, and transporting petroleum products primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Refining & Marketing, Speedway, and Midstream. It refines crude oil and other feed stocks at its six refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

